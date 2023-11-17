Dubai: In view of weather changes affecting travel conditions, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued public advisories to road users and air travellers.
Taking to its official account on social media platform X, RTA urged road users to avoid taking Sheikh Zayed Road because of expected delays due to water logging.
“You can use Al Khail Road as alternative route to ensure easy reach to your destinations,” the authority said.
RTA’s emergency team is dealing with the effects of heavy downpour to restore smooth traffic flow, it said.
Meanwhile, RTA asked flyers planning to travel through Dubai International Airport (DXB) to opt for Dubai Metro to avoid traffic delays.
To ensure timely departures, passengers are advised to factor in an additional 4 hours to their travel plans, allowing for potential delays and disruptions caused by the inclement weather.
RTA specifically directed travellers to utilise the Airport Metro Stations situated in Terminals 1 and 3 for smoother transit. To assist passengers in planning their journeys effectively, the authority suggested the use of its S’hail application.
The authority also alerted motorists about expected delays on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at the entrance of Sharjah due to rainwater accumulation.
“You can use Al Khail Rd., Emirates Rd., and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. as alternative routes to ensure easy reach to your destinations,” it stated.
The application, available for download on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei App Gallery, offers comprehensive trip-planning features in Dubai.
Around 10am, RTA said it has deployed its teams in coordination with Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, and Nakheel to deal with rain effects in Dubai and work is underway to restore smooth traffic flow.
Earlier in the morning, the authority addressed the motorists driving in the rainy weather and said: “Ensure your safety by turning on your vehicle lights before setting out and driving slowly and carefully and avoid overtaking other vehicles." It urged road users to visit its website for more safety tips.