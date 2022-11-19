Dubai: Dubai Metro will operate earlier than usual on Sunday, November 20, to facilitate transport of tens of thousands of participants in the annual Dubai Run.
The Roads and Transport Authority tweeted: #DubaiMetro will operate at 3.30am on Nov 20, 2022, to enhance your journeys to and from the #DubaiRun. Participants in the 5km can arrive via the Emirates Towers or the Financial Centre stations, while participants in the 10km can arrive via the World Trade Centre station or the Max station.
“Please check your nol card balance (a minimum top-up of Dh15 for return tickets), and arrive early to avoid congestion and reach on time,” RTA added.
146,000 runners last year
Now in its fourth edition, Dubai Run is a Dubai Fitness Challenge flagship event and is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities and the broader vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.
Last year, over 146,000 runners, joggers, wheelers and walkers participated in Dubai Run setting a record for the number of participants and making it the largest community fitness event in the world.
Road closure
The RTA and Dubai Police also announced the partial and temporary closure of Sheikh Zayed Road and nearby roads on Sunday.
Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard Road will be closed from 4am to 10am while Financial Centre Road will be closed on both sides from 4am to 10am.
Alternative routes for motorists are Al Wasl Street, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Al Asayel Street, 2nd Zabeel Street, 2nd December Street and Al Hadiqa Street.
Running tracks
There are two routes for the runners. The 5km route passes by Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa, and is very flat — making it ideal for social runners and families with children. The 10-km route, meanwhile, will start from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Water Canal, then return towards World Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near Dubai International Financial Centre.