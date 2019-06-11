Al Marri during his inspect tour at Dubai airport in first day of Eid. Image Credit: GDRFA

Dubai: A total of 1.3 million passengers passed through Dubai’s land, sea and air ports during the Eid holidays, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) said on Tuesday.

This is a 38 per cent increase in the number of travellers compared to last year when 815,725 passengers passed through Dubai’s ports.

Dubai International Airport’s 122 smart gates were used by 352,306 million passengers while the GDRFA processed 253,000 entry and residence permits between March 30 and June 8.

During Eid, Maj-Gen Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, director-general of GDRFA, conducted an inspection tour of the airports sector at Dubai International Airport, which included arrival and departure halls at Terminal 1, 2 and 3. He was accompanied by Maj-Gen Obaid Muhair Bin Surour, deputy director-general of GDRFA, and other senior officers.

“We are keen to achieve the highest levels of happiness for customers with the services provided, and through a well-considered plan, we provide all necessary security and facilities for a smooth entry and exit of passengers during festivals and events,” he said in a statement.

During the tour, Maj-Gen Al Merri exchanged Eid greetings with officers and passengers.

Amer centres received 12,500 calls on 8005111 during the Eid holidays.