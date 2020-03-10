Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the second phase of the ‘Naqel’ service, branded as Naqel 2, on its website, www.rta.ae.

The system automates all processes such as registration of limo and buses, along with drivers, for the use of passenger transportation companies licensed in other emirates, enabling them to transport riders from Dubai airports. It covers all processes up to the payment of fees and obtaining e-permits without obliging clients to visit RTA.

A screenshot of the new automated system Image Credit: RTA

“This initiative is aligned with Dubai’s strategic drive and RTA’s efforts to automate and facilitate the delivery of services and at the same time increase the base of service beneficiaries. The ultimate objective is to maximise the satisfaction of clients and realise RTA’s third strategic goal, ‘People Happiness’,” said Abdullah Ebrahim Al Meer, Director of Drivers’ Affairs, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“Improvements introduced in Phase Two included slashing the service delivery period from three days to one day, and the issuance of a permit from 20 to 3 minutes. Clients need not come in person to avail the service or obtain the vehicle/driver’s permit, or even to pay the permit fees. All these transactions can now be completed online, which cuts short the customers’ journey and adds to their happiness.”

Abdullah Al Meer, Director of Drivers’ Affairs, Public Transport Agency, RTA. Image Credit: Supplied