Dubai: If you want to see Dubai like you've never seen it before, then head down to the ferry station.
Residents and tourists now have a new "Dubai experience" to add to their bucket list after a new ferry service was announced from Marina Mall to Dubai Mall.
The service starts next week — passengers will be able to take a ferry from Marina Mall to the marine station closest to the Dubai Mall.
The ferry by go through the iconic Dubai Water Canal.
The announcement was made on Wednesday morning by the Roads and Transport Authority and property developer Emaar.
The ferry ride will be about 80 minutes (one hour and 20 minutes) and offer a new perspective to Dubai's skyline.
Ticket prices: Dh68.25 for adults and Dh52.5 for children from 5 to 12 years.
Emaar is the developer of both the malls.
"The purpose of this service to transport people between the two malls and give them the sights of the sea. We will start with one trip a day and first see the demand. Based on the response, we might increase the service," Ahmad Al Falasi, Executive Director, Group Operations for Emaar properties, said.
Infants travel free of charge.
Ahmad Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer, Public Transport Agency, RTA, signed for the agency.
