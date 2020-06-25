Dubai: Roadds and Transport Authority has announced the restoration of normal operating hours for Dubai Metro with immediate effect.
"Following the completion of the National Sterilisation Programme, Dubai Metro returns to serve you again at normal trip timings on the Red and Green lines," announced the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai on its Twitter handle.
According to the revised timings, trains on the Red Line will run from 5am to 12 midnight from Saturday to Wednesday while the operating times will increase on Thrusdays, from 5am to 1am. It will have reduced operating hours on Fridays from 10am to 1am.
Similarly, trains on the Green Line will operate from 5.30am to 12 midnight from Saturday to Wednesday, 5.30am to 1am on Thursdays and 10am to 1am on Fridays.