Move is in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus

Picture for illustrative purposes: police check vehicles in Sharjah Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Those who need vehicle licencing and inspection checks in Sharjah must now use smart services through the Ministry of Interior and Sharjah Police apps, it was announced on Monday.

The move is to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sharjah Police said the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre in Al Ramtha in Sharjah, plus inspection centres, including Tasjeel Village and Motor Check were now closed to customers.