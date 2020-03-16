Sharjah: Those who need vehicle licencing and inspection checks in Sharjah must now use smart services through the Ministry of Interior and Sharjah Police apps, it was announced on Monday.
The move is to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Sharjah Police said the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre in Al Ramtha in Sharjah, plus inspection centres, including Tasjeel Village and Motor Check were now closed to customers.
Lt. Col. Khaled Al Kay, Director of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, said the Customer Happiness Centre was on hand to answer all public inquiries regarding traffic services via 06-517-7555) from 7am-5pm.