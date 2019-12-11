Many spent hours stuck in their vehicles on their way to office.

Many of the Sharjah residents commuting daily to Dubai woke up to rains followed by traffic jams. Though rains have now stopped in many parts, the puddles on the road continue to create traffic diversion and jams. Many spent hours stuck in their vehicles on their way to office. Some are still there on road as we are publishing this story. Here’s what people shared on social media.

“I’ve been stuck in Sharjah traffic for almost three hours,” posted @soniaalsaif on twitter.

Another resident Mariam, using twitter handle @meemsah has a creative suggestion. “Everyone who got stuck in Sharjah traffic today for 4+ hours to get to work deserves a promotion,” says she. “Except the ones who didn’t let me switch lanes,” she goes on to add.

Our Web Associate Editor Ashfaq Ahmed is also lost somewhere in traffic now. “Rain threw Sharjah traffic out of gear. Stuck in traffic for the last three hours in a bid to reach office in Dubai,” Ashfaq posted a while ago.

"It’s now four hours and I travelled only 4km in Sharjah. I don’t know when I will reach office. Worst ever traffic jam today," Ashfaq has updated at 12.50pm. He is yet to reach office as we type this at 1.32pm.

“Sharjah traffic is going to kill me wallah it's been 20 mins and feels like I've not even moved an inch ,” Kazi @kazz_rocker, laments.

Another Sharjah resident hania @hania19x says, “Condition of roads and traffic has become extremely bad. Sharjah is not looking like Sharjah at all.”

“Rain in Sharjah Roads are overflowing. Traffic jam for hours,” adds Syed Mazhar Husain @mazharh00355859

"One drop of rain and Sharjah [expletive] drowns" posted @Idkban