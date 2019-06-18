The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah will carry out road works from June 22

The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah will temporary close Shaikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Motorists have been cautioned over the upcoming road works set to take place in the residential area of Al Mujarrah in Sharjah.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Sharjah announced on Tuesday that it will carry out maintenance on Shaikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street between the areas of Al Qulayaa and Al Mujarrah.

The road works will run for 20 days from June 22 to July 7.

On its social media accounts, the RTA said that temporary diversions will be available to motorists and stressed that the road works are in line with the emirate’s vision to upgrade all major routes in the city of Sharjah.