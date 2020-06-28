Direct ticket sale available from 1900 hours on June 28 for AIE flights from July 3-14

An Air India Express Boeing 737-800 aircraft Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Air India Express tickets will go on sale from today for those who are registered at the Indian missions to travel back to India through Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), a Tweet from the Indian Embassy’s official Twitter handle said on Sunday.

The direct ticket sale will be available from 1900 hours on June 28 for Air India Express (AIE) flights operating from July 3 to July 14 under Phase 4 of the VBM.

However, it was yet not detailed, how much a discounted ticket would cost when booked through the sales.

Any Indian national who has registered on the website of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi or Consulate General of India in Dubai, fulfils the required entry conditions, and desires to be repatriated by the Vande Bharat Mission flights from the UAE to India (tentative schedule attached), is eligible.

Interested travellers can now also get their flight tickets issued on a first come first served basis from the website: www.airindiaexpress.in

They can also book tickets from the Air India Express booking offices in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Ajman (managed by their general sales agent, Arabian Travel Agency) and authorised AIE agents in the UAE.

The consulate will continue to help the most pressing cases, while chartered flights for repatriation will also continue, the Consulate General of India tweeted on Sunday.

The consulate's tweet clarified that the direct booking service will be a new option for stranded Indians seeking repatriation from the UAE. As Gulf News reported on June 25, several stranded Indians, who have been desperately waiting for their turn to fly home, had demanded the Indian government to either increase the number of Vande Bharat flights or resume commercial services.

The government announcing 59 VBM flights in the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission from the UAE and the direct booking option are now expected to address the concerns of many waiting to be repatriated.

Ambassador's comment

Speaking to Gulf News on Sunday evening, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said the missions would allow the airline to keep 75 percent of seats for sale and 25 percent of seats for people with emergency cases that will be routed through the missions.

“Three-fourth of the seats would be open for sale. The rest of them will be through the list we [missions] give.”

The missions would continue to allot 100 percent of the tickets through them till July 2, he clarified.

VBM fares to remain same

The ambassador said the fares of VBM flight tickets that are available for direct booking would remain the same as what was already being charged.

“Prices [for those booking the tickets directly from the airline] will be the same as the fares through the embassy or the consulate.”

Apart from giving the chance for people to opt for their preferred date, the direct booking system will also give them time to prepare for the journey.

When the missions finalise the list of passengers, many used to get the final call one or two days prior to their flights and the missions had the experience of some people refusing to fly due to the small window for their final preparations, the ambassador observed.

“Now, those who want to go can plan and book the tickets as per their convenience and those with compelling cases can still come through us,” he explained.

Kapoor said it had been observed that a large number of people with emergency reasons had already flown home either on VBM flights or through charter flights organised by community groups and companies.

Not meant for those from India

The ambassador clarified that the direct booking is open only for those getting repatriated from the UAE to India, and not for the UAE residents stranded back home in India.

“We are separately working on another system to help them return. We have given a proposal to the UAE and are waiting for them to respond. I can assure you that we are very keen to get the Indians residents back here soon,” he added.