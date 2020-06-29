Dubai: Air France KLM group has announced that it will resume to and from the UAE from Tuesday, July 1
“With the progressive lifting of the global travel restrictions, Air France and KLM are gradually and carefully, restoring their network,” read a statement issued on Monday.
“Air France and KLM will resume services to Dubai, with 10 weekly flights effective from July 1, 2020. KLM will offer daily flights to and from Dubai. Flights will be operated with a Boeing 777-200,” the statement added.
Air France will offer three weekly flights from Paris on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday with a return from Dubai on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; flights will be operated with an Airbus A350-900.
“Our passengers comfort, well-being and health remain our highest priority. All of our flights are operated with additional sanitary measures to ensure our passengers safety. We profoundly thank our customers for their patience and the authorities involved in the UAE; in France and in the Netherlands for their continuous support”, said Yeshwant Pawar, General Manager, Air France KLM, Gulf, Iran and Pakistan.
For further information on our Air France and KLM flights, please visit www.airfrance.ae, www.klm.ae or contact us via email at : specials.gulf@klm.com.
Prior to travelling, the Air France KLM group encourages customers to ensure that they have met all requirements to enter the country of destination including the requirements for any transit point as these requirements are subject to change as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Flights
Air France flight number: AF655
Departure from Dubai terminal 2: 00h40, local time
Arrival in Paris CDG2E: 06h10 local time
Air France flight number: AF 662
Departure from ParisCDG2E: 13h25, local time
Arrival in Dubai terminal 2: 22h15, local time
KLM flight number: KL 428
Departure from Dubai terminal 2: 02h50, local time
Arrival in Amsterdam Schiphol airport: 08h15, local time
KLM flight number: KL 427
Departure from Amsterdam Schiphol airport: 16h30, local time
Arrival in Dubai terminal 2: 01h10, local time