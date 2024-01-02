Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to abide by lane discipline, warning that failure to do so will result in a fine of Dh400.
This announcement is part of the first episode of their ‘Traffic Highlights’ campaign, launched this month.
Engineer Mansour Rashid Al Saidi, from Abu Dhabi Police, said that mandatory lane indicators include following traffic signs and road markings, such as no-overtaking zones and road entrances and exits.
Violations of mandatory lane discipline are a major contributor to severe traffic accidents within the emirate of Abu Dhabi, thus emphasising the need for adherence to these rules for road safety, he said.
Traffic Highlights
Earlier last week, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, in collaboration with the Security Media Department at the Abu Dhabi Police, announced its plan to launch a series of ‘Traffic Highlights’ episodes on its social media platforms starting from January.
Colonel Dr. Eng. Musallam Mohammed Al Junaibi, Director of the Traffic Violations Collection and Follow-up Department at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, emphasised that the “Traffic Highlights” episodes, produced and presented by the directorate’s officers, align with Abu Dhabi Police’s strategic priorities, particularly in the field of “road security.”
These initiatives are in line with the overarching objectives of raising awareness, promoting a culture of responsible driving, and ensuring adherence to traffic regulations.
Colonel Al Junaibi also expressed concerns about certain negative behaviour and serious mistakes committed by some drivers, which pose significant risks to road safety. He underscored that the duty of the police is to enhance awareness, cultivate a traffic-conscious society, reinforce adherence to traffic laws, and foster community engagement.