Dubai: Four children and their mother were killed in a horrific traffic accident while they were away on holiday in Saudi Arabia.
According to Arabic news reports, the accident happened earlier this week in the eastern province of Al Nuairiya in Saudi Arabia.
The Emirati family were driving in two separate cars – the mother, 41, drove her two sons and three daughters while the father carried other passengers in his vehicle.
A family member told Emarat Al Youm that the victims were on their way to a camping site when tragedy struck.
“A speeding vehicle, coming from the opposite direction, hit the mother’s car and killed five of them instantly,” said the family member.
The victims included the mother, her two sons (ages 15 and three) and her two daughters (ages 22 and eight). The family’s 18-yearold daughter survived the incident.
Funeral prayers were held on Tuesday at a cemetery in the Al Nuairiya province.