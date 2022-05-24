Dubai: The commercial transport sector in Dubai has reported a significant growth of 37 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period last, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.
Mansour Al Sabahi, director of Commercial Transport Activities at RTA’s Licensing Agency, said: “This 37 per cent growth rate clearly reflects the recovery of the commercial transport activities across the emirate during the first quarter of 2022. The car rental business accounts for the largest number of new firms, and consequently reflecting an increase of 14 per cent. This increase is indicative of the overall economic recovery in the emirate.”
The RTA is also making sustained efforts to meet the needs of this vital sector by holding joint gatherings with stakeholders to enhance business relationships and step-up coordination with them, receive their feedback, and develop the best solutions to any problems they encounter.
Al Sabahi said: “We have witnessed the registration of 800 new companies in the field of transport and car rental in 2022, resulting in the registration of about 25,000 new vehicles. These results reflect the cohesion and strength of the business movement in the commercial transport sector, which plays a vital and prominent role by contributing to facilitating the movement of people and goods, positively affecting the advancement of economic development and the domestic product of Dubai.”