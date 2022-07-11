Dubai: Corporal Salem Misad Althibani of Dubai Police received his driving licence in 1991, from the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police. Since then, he has neither been fined for any traffic violation nor has he ever been involved in a single road accident!
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, feted Corporal Althibani for his remarkable adherence to traffic laws and granted him the ‘Commander-in-Chief for Ideal Driver Accolade’ at the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief’s Excellence Awards 2022 ceremony.
Joining Dubai Police in 1985, Corporal Althibani has always showed devotion, commitment and trustworthiness when fulfilling his duties. His clear driving record reflects no accident, nor fines issued against him over the past 31 years, which proves his high sense of responsibility and professionalism.
Corporal Althibani expressed his happiness for the honour conferred upon him and indicated that since he obtained his driving licence on January 9, 1991, he had always been keen on ensuring that he didn’t break any traffic rules and ensured the safety of others when behind the wheel, including that of his family and himself.
Corporal Althibani urged all motorists to be extra-cautious while driving, adhere to speed limits, refrain from using their phones while driving and to always keep an eye on the road to avoid accidents.