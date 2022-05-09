Dubai: Three motorists were killed and 30 injured in 31 separate accidents in Dubai over the nine-day Eid Al Fitr holiday, Dubai Police revealed on Monday.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said speeding, tailgating and lane indiscipline were the most common causes of traffic accidents between May 2 to 8.
“The accidents that occurred during the holidays resulted in the death of three and the injury of 30 others, including four severe, 20 moderate, and six minor injuries,” he added.
Emergency calls
Meanwhile, Colonel Mohammed Al Muhairi, acting director of the Command and Control Centre of Dubai Police, said the Dubai Police’s emergency hotline (999) received 118,078 calls, and the force’s non-emergency toll number (901) received 10,697 calls during the holiday.
Col Al Muhairi called on the public only to use the 999 number for emergencies.