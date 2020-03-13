UAE driving licence. Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Around 2.4 million driving licences had been issued until end of 2019, according to the statistics released by Licensing Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday.

Last year, the RTA issued 95,943 new driving licenses and converted 17,995 licenses of nationals from countries exempted from driving tests, under agreements made with those countries.

The RTA said: “Studies proved the higher educational level of applicants has contributed to more benefit from training and gaining skills required to pass the driving test. It is also a factor in balanced and safe driving