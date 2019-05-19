Numbers to go under hammer from base prices of Dh2,500 to Dh10,000

Sharjah: As many as 150 distinguished car number plates of category four will be up for auction from May 23 in Sharjah.

Sharjah Police, in cooperation with Emirates Auction, will be offering 91 four-digit car number plates and 59 five-digit numbers starting from Dh2,500 to Dh10,000, which include a number of prominent digits.

Some of the numbers that will be available for auction are 10004, 19119, 41441, 33443, 6601, 9019, 2040, 1081, 6780.

Number plates can be bought directly from the Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, or through the website of Emirates Auction www.EmiratesAuction.com and its smartphone application.