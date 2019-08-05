NAT-190805-National-Election-Committee-Trains-Executive-Staff-on-Candidate-Registration-System-(Read-Only) Image Credit: National Election Committee trains executive staff on Candidate Registration-System

Dubai: The National Elections Committee, NEC, overseeing the fourth cycle of the Federal National Council (FNC) elections yesterday organised a training workshop for members and coordinators of the Emirates Committees as well as the executive staff working in the candidate registration centres.

The training session covered different aspects of the candidate registration system and the financial collection system of the upcoming elections that will take place in October 2019.

The workshop focused on equipping the staff with the technical know-how with regard to candidate registration procedures, as well as the laws and regulations that govern the registration process. The seminar also informed attendees about the soft skills needed in dealing with the candidates and attending to their requests.

Speaking on the workshop, Tariq Hilal Lootah, under-secretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs and chairman of the management committee of the FNC’s 2019 elections, said, “The FNC elections serve as a channel for electoral college members to nominate themselves for FNC membership. For smooth operations at each stage, it is crucial to ensure effective communication methods and procedures, such as implementing smart solutions that facilitate the registration process and boost levels of happiness and satisfaction among registrants.”