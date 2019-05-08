Dubai: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and Dubai Expo 2020 have agreed to enhance cooperation in several areas ahead of next year’s event. A delegation from the TRA, headed by Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, TRA Director General visited Dubai Expo, where they were briefed on progress of the Expo site, which will stage the region’s first World Expo.

The two parties will identify TRA’s volunteer needs and provide them with training. A mechanism will be put in place for the entry of licensed devices into Expo premises, and processing requests for customs release and allocation of wireless frequencies during the event.