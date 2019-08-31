His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday shared some tips to officials, ministers and leaders.

Addressing Emiratis and UAE residents, Sheikh Mohammad published six important messages titled “The Letter of the New Season”, on his twitter page.

We are a government of achievements, not a government of lectures. We are a team of accomplishers, not a team of preachers. - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

The letter reads:

"Brothers and sisters, on the occasion of the new occasion of a new season of achievements in our country, I would like to share some messages (tips) with you.

"First: The right place for officials, ministers and leaders is the field. We need to see them amongst students and teachers; in the markets among traders and investors. We want to hear they are among farmers and at the ports of fishermen, with widows and mothers, senior citizens and with patients, in hospitals and among doctors and staff.

"We want to see them there and hear them from there, not in conference rooms or forums that have increased and consumed resources and energies.

"We are a government of achievements, not a government of lectures. We are a team of accomplishers not a team of preachers.

"Second: Messing around and stirring up chaos on social media waste achievements for which thousands of teams worked so hard to realize. The reputation of the UAE is red line and not to be used by anyone who wants to get more followers.