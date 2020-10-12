Dubai: Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Dubai over the weekend.
According to official in Dubai Police, the first accident happened around 7pm on Saturday when a car rammed into the back of a truck on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The car was damaged and the driver was trapped in the driver’s seat. The truck overturned and landed on its side in the middle of the road. Police patrols from Al Qusais police station and paramedics were sent to the scene and took both drivers to the hospital.
The driver of the car sustained severe injuries while the Asian driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. Initial traffic report revealed that the driver of the car did not leave a safe distance.
In another incident last Friday, a driver sustained severe injuries on Al Khail Road at 3:30am. According to the official, the driver lost control on his vehicle and collided into another car from behind. The driver’s car flipped over due to the impact of the crash.
Dubai Police urged motorists to follow traffic instructions and comply to the speed limits while driving.