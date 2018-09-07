Fujairah: Three vehicles were gutted in a fire that broke out in the garage of the house in Fujairah, on Friday afternoon.

Police said that they are investigating the cause of the fire. An official at the Fujairah Civil Defence told Gulf News that they received call at 4pm about three vehicles that suddenly caught fire. The flames quickly engulfed all three vehicles

Firefighters managed to put out the flames. Nobody was injured.

The site was handed over to the Fujairah Police for further investigation.