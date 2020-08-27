Dubai: An Emirati has become the first woman specialist in defusing explosives at the Dubai Police headquarters.
Lt Al Reem Abdul Rahman Abdullah, who joined the police bomb disposal department to defuse bombs, illegal and expired fireworks, is the first female specialist in the sector, a feat that is being celebrated this Emirati Women’s Day.
“Dubai Police is a pioneer in empowering women. I decided to take the challenge and work on defusing bombs, disposal of ammunition and illegal fireworks. I became the first female officer in Dubai Police in this sector,” said Lt Al Reem.
“Dubai Police is keen to develop my skills through workshops and training sessions. Last year, I finished a diploma programme in the explosives field. I was the only woman in the programme and came third place with a 90 per cent score.”
Lt Al Reem works with her unit in handling expired and illegal fireworks as well as make sure the disposal operation does not affect the environment.
Dubai Police plans to send Lt Al Reem to Cranfield University in the UK to get a master’s degree in explosives engineering.
“I’m proud to get this chance for a higher education and gain more experience,” Lt Al Reem added.
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, said they feel proud having ambitious Emirati women in the force, taking on roles dominated by men.
“Lt Al Reem became the first woman to work at the explosives unit in Dubai Police. She will get a master’s degree from the UK following instructions from Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police. He is keen to encourage women to join any field in the force,” Maj Gen Al Gaithi said in a statement.