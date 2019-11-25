His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, crown prince, ministers and other officials during the 3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings which began today in Abu Dhabi with the participation of more than 500 officials from local and federal governments across the UAE. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi|: The 3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings began today in Abu Dhabi with the participation of more than 500 officials from local and federal governments across the UAE.

The event highlights the projects and initiatives that will enable local and federal governments to lead the development drive towards the UAE Centennial 2071.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings will conclude on Tuesday with the UAE Pioneers Award ceremony, which honours role models of tolerance – be they people, projects and initiatives – who spread values of peace, coexistence, and tolerance in in the UAE.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, are chairing the meetings in Abu Dhabi.

The annual meetings of the UAE government are the largest and most comprehensive platform that brings together the UAE team of federal and local government bodies to discuss the challenges facing the development process and discuss the priorities of government work in various sectors.