Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces chaired the third UAE Government annual meetings in Abu Dhab on Monday.

“My brother Mohammed Bin Zayed and I presided over the activities of the first day of the annual meetings of the UAE government ... We reviewed our competitive position, our challenges, our ideas for the future and our most important ten-year plans,” Mohammed Bin Rashid said on his official Twitter account.

He announced a good news to UAE people: “The UAE will always be at the top … We have the best team to cross towards the future,” Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid said.

Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said the integration, effectiveness and vitality of the government work in the country is a fundamental pillar to achieve our aspirations and aspirations for the future.

The annual meetings, which bring together more than 500 national leaders from federal and local `government authorities will review the various phases of development to reach the UAE Centennial 2071, as well as government action programs to be implemented in the next 10 years, which constitute the first phase of the plan, which spans five 10-year phases.

They will also discuss ways to further strengthen joint national efforts and develop the future infrastructure of the UAE. The UAE Government Annual Meetings will conclude on Tuesday with the UAE Pioneers Award ceremony, which honours role models of tolerance – be they people, projects and initiatives – who spread values of peace, coexistence, and tolerance in in the UAE

The UAE Government annual meetings are an important platform that brings together the UAE people and government officials to communicate and interact as a single work group, with the aim of reaching a single goal and achieving the leadership's aspirations to see the UAE become the first in the world in various fields and sectors.

As part of the various events marking the UAE Government’s annual meetings, there will be a special meeting between Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, as well as meetings between the Executive Councils’ secretaries.