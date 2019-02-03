Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, arrives (has arrived) tonight in the Abu Dhabi, on a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates.
Abu Dhabi, the capital, is just about an hour away by car from Dubai, my home for the last 17 years.
By all means, I told myself, I must grab this big chance to attend the mass to be said by the pontiff himself.
I was born Catholic in faraway Philippines. When I was about the age 7, I had befriended a Moro, a Muslim Filipino on a ship that took our family to Mindanao from Luzon. He was a kind man. It made me realise we, Christians and Muslims, could be in the same ship called the Philippines and arrive safely together at our chosen destination.
Those thoughts were buried but this visit made me remember them now. In 1995, I had seen John Paul II draw up to 6 million people during his second and last visit to my country.
But I’ve always been fascinated by the UAE’s tolerance.
My wife Tweet and I met in Dubai at a choir with the Singles for Christ and got married in 2007. We named our first child Tobit. In Dubai, we learnt about a tour operator arranging visits to the Vatican and Holy Land, both of which took when we had the chance.
Between 2008 and 2013, we were blessed with three boys — Tobit Francis, Pietro Benedict and Topher Claren — names that all bear our affinity to the Church.
Today, I think about the significance of Pope Francis’ visit to the UAE: The warm welcome given by officials and its people, the dialogue between religious leaders hosted by Abu Dhabi, the blessings that God has bestowed upon this land.
It’s almost unbelievable: For the first time ever, a pontiff, the “bridge builder” and successor to Peter, the prime among Jesus’ apostles, has set foot on the Arabian Peninsula.
The great anticipation is palpable: From official pronouncements, vigorously covered by the local media, to stories of ordinary people preparing for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
I wanted so much to be a part of that experience, too, this time as a detached, objective reporter.
In the run-up to this three-day visit, I’ve seen the build-up of excitement, the festive, almost electric kind.
It make me wonder: why is this happening in the UAE at this time?
But why not?
The years I have stayed and worked in the UAE have never really jaded my sense of wonderment — about how the country has constantly changed, yet remained the same.
I’m still fascinated by this United Arab Emirates, and how it marks 2019 as the Year of Tolerance. Where else in the world can you find a government with a dedicated Minister of Tolerance?
I also wonder about what the pope might think about the whole thing, or say in his homily…The gospel on Tuesday is about Jesus’ healing touch.
So just a few takeaways from the Pope’s visit, and what means to me:
The UAE is a land of peace, opportunity, solidarity with the world's neediest — with the millions of toddlers threatned by polio.
The UAE welcomes different tribes and tongues to its shores, where more than 200 nationalities live in harmony in these parts.
Many people from other nations like me planned to stay here for a few years; but ended up spending almost a lifetime.
The Pope’s visit is a natural extension of the generosity of the country, the world’s top donor per capita GDP for many years.
The UAE, known for its world-class governance, innovation and tolerance, but also benevolence — freeing up prisoners by the thousands — is a model in every sense not only for the Middle East region, but for the rest of the world.
Rain is quite rare the Arabian Peninsula. On Tuesday, weathermen said there’s a good chance of rain.
And weather permitting, the Pope's Mass in Abu Dhabi, will be a blessing for me. I am a sinner, and I need God's mercy. Let the rain wash away my iniquities.
This visit affirms my belief that the UAE is indeed a blessed land.
And the Pope himself will be blessed by what he will see, feel and experience in these United Arab Emirates.
God bless the Pope, God bless the UAE.