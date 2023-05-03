1. 'Golden Chance': Take driving test without lessons
The new service is for expats who are unable to swap their existing licence for a UAE one
2. Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye film in school uniforms
The duo was seen in their hit project ‘Heirs’, a decade ago
3. Go First flights cancelled: Passengers left stranded
The airline announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled from May 3 to 5
4. Kuwait deported 40,000 illegal expats in one year
Campaign to deport violators of residency laws intensified; 11,000 deported since January
5. Watch: Kohli-Gambhir spat during RCB vs LSG match
The former Delhi teammates share a love-hate relationship that spans more than a decade