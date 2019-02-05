Dubai: A Syrian national woke up a million dollars richer on Tuesday after hitting the jackpot in the latest raffle draw in the UAE.
Dubai Duty Free announced that Esmail, a 40-year-old Dubai-based expatriate, won $1 million in its Millennium Millionaire Promotion in Series no. 293.
The businessman’s ticket number 4317 was drawn on Tuesday morning in Concourse A, Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.
He had bought it on January 7, shortly before he took a flight to Syria for a holiday. Esmail is the seventh Syrian national to have scored the biggest prize since the draw started in 1999.
“It was my sixth ticket in the million-dollar promotion and [I] can’t believe that I have actually won. This is a great surprise – thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” said Esmail, who has been a resident of Dubai for almost five years.
Two other raffle draw participants scored luxury vehicles from Dubai Duty Free.
Ramesh Chandra, a Dubai-based Indian National, will get to drive home a BMW S 1000 R motorbike, while Ammar, a Saudi national, won for himself a top of the range Bentley Bentayga V8.