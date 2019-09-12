A subscriber reading the latest copy of Gulf News Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News

Dubai: Buoyed by the success of its mega promotion last year, Gulf News has come up with yet another unmissable offer for both new and old subscribers.

For just Dh500 (VAT inclusive), subscribers will not only have the region’s leading English daily delivered all year round to their doorstep, they will also get free shopping vouchers worth Dh450, besides up to Dh1,000 in cash back when they apply for a Citi Bank credit card.

The shopping vouchers are from Italian eyewear brand Police (Dh250), Zomato Gold (Dh100) and Tablez Food Company (Dh100), where you could redeem two vouchers of Dh50 each when you dine at Galito’s, Sugar Factory, Peppermill or Famous Dave’s.

“Great value, great choices, great flavours and great cashback, our new subscription has it all,” said Nilesh Devadia, Business Manager, Gulf News Distribution.

“At Gulf News we constantly raise the bar on expectations. This year is no exception. Our subscription offer, which kicks off from today ,comes with a fantastic line-up of rewards that includes not just shopping vouchers but Dh1,000 cash-back from Citi bank,” said Devadia,

“Our objective is to continuously strive to improve and tailor our voucher offerings and benefits to meet the evolving needs of our readers and thereby reach out to both existing and new subscribers,” he added

How to subscribe:

You could subscribe to Gulf News by calling 600 587234 or by emailing cicr@gulfnews.com.