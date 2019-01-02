“I work a lot with people and some people love the camera; they just sit down and feel comfortable. And some people are like, ‘just get me out of here’. With falcons, I felt a very similar thing. Some of them would get nervous — the camera flash is very distracting — and you quickly sense, ‘well, that’s not going to work’. But there was this falcon, he just loved it. He stood there and turned around — he makes for a professional falcon model,” said Kingma, a Dubai-based professional freelance photographer.