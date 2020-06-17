Anta Menon is stuck in India with her daughters Aisha Memon and Atiyah Memon Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: There has been a shower of approvals by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) for Indian expats planning on returning to the UAE. But their plight is not over as there are no planned flights to bring them back to the UAE.

Adding to their woes, there is a looming deadline set on the ICA approvals which clearly stipulates that returning expats have to enter the UAE within 21 days of the approval date. A copy of one such ICA approval with the deadline is with Gulf News.

It is not over yet

According to the General Civil Aviation Authority in its latest Q&A guidance for foreign operators Revision 06, issued on June 8 2020 regarding a safety decision 2020-01 (Issue 15) – no charter flight is allowed to transport non-UAE nationals back into the Emirates.

In the Q&A, a question under clause 6 b asked: “I am planning to operate a flight for the purpose of transporting UAE and non-UAE nationals to the UAE. Am I allowed? The answer by the Aviation Authority read: “No, your flight is not allowed, for transporting non-UAE nationals to the UAE.”

Kamini Kannan Kamini Kannan stranded in Bangalore since March said: “The only option available for us to board is the Vande Bharat Mission (evacuation) flights being operated by Air India / Air India Express. However, current GCCA guidelines don’t allow these evacuation flights to bring in anyone apart from UAE Nationals without a specific approval.

“Even after being stuck in India for months, we still have no clarity as to when we can safely return to the UAE. With the deadline to travel within 21 days of ICA approval, we hope that authorities will do the needful for our return.”

A Dubai-based travel agency - City One Tourism & Travel in association with the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum arranged the first two evacuation charters for Maharashtra to Mumbai and Pune.

Punit Shah “The flights carried 377 passengers to these destinations. With the aim of reducing the cost to passengers from the UAE we tried to seek approvals for the return segment as well but unfortunately we were unable to receive approvals to bring passengers back to the UAE. These are testing times and I hope both governments support the noble cause of allowing repatriation of passengers on both sectors,” said Punit Shah, general manager.

Aadil Rafik Memom has been separated from his wife and two children since March 15. A resident of UAE since 2013, Memom urged authorities to arrange charter flights to bring returning Indian expats with ICA approvals. Memom said he was happy to receive ICA approvals for his wife and children stranded in Mumbai, India to return to the UAE on June 14. “I am concerned now as the approval comes with a limited validity. With no planned flights, will this approval lapse and do we have to go through the same process again.”

Another stranded Indian expat Rajendra K Saple in Belgaum, Karnataka said his wife and children in the UAE are worried sick as to when he can return to the UAE. It is going to be almost four months since Saple left the Emirates on a family visit to see his ailing father. “I got my ICA approval on June 14 and according to the deadline, I have to return by July 5.”

Javed Mohamed Saleh Khatib, a long-time resident of UAE since 1993 and his wife have been separated from their three daughters since March 15. Khatib and his wife Rukhsana are stranded in Mumbai while their three daughters have been living alone in UAE. said he has been stuck in Mumbai since March 15. “My father was critically ill and passed away on March 19. Like most others, my ICA approval also came on June 14. Am now waiting for both the governments to start international flights to operate and allow us stranded expats return home to the UAE. “

