Dubai: Dubai Municipality is calling on residents staying home to fight the spread of coronavirus to cooperate with the civic body in another mission — fighting mosquitoes.

The Municipality on Tuesday took to social media to seek the cooperation of the residents in mitigating the menace of mosquitoes that is likely to happen after rainfall due to waterlogging.

“Mosquitoes gather around still water and after rainfall, accordingly, #DubaiMunicipality asks the Emirate’s residents to cooperate in reducing mosquito swarms in their homes by eliminating the causes of water logging and leakage,” the civic body tweeted.

Mosquito notice from Dubai Municipality Image Credit: Dubai Municipality

More rain and cloudy weather is expected in the UAE this week. Rainfall of different intensities will shower across the country till Wednesday, according to the UAE’s weather bureau.

There are chances for a rise in the presence of mosquitos after rainfall due to stagnant water accumulation.

Presumably foreseeing this, municipality also posted instructions to reduce mosquito swarms by getting rid of any leakage from tap water, water puddles around the house, water leaking from ornamental irrigation (watering ornamental gardens), and water leaking from cooling refrigerators.

Still water in fountains and swimming pools, water puddles in old or damaged tires, and water leakage from air-conditioners should also be avoided to ensure there is no room for mosquitoes to breed.

However, the municipality has reminded the residents to make sure to constantly refill drinking water for animals at homes.

Other instructions include tightening the closure of sewage covers and openings and being moderate in watering home gardens.

Residents in some areas of Dubai had earlier this year complained of a surge in mosquito swarms in their localities.

The municipality at that time told Gulf News that it was carrying out a three-month pest control campaign across 10 sections of the emirate in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, as well as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The campaign targeted all areas of Dubai, including free zones, commercial and residential areas. It also included spreading awareness on how to prevent mosquitos from infesting homes, as stagnant water is a breeding ground for insects.