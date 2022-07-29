Fujairah: Six Asian expats were found dead in the floods from heavy rains that recently affected parts of the UAE, the Ministry of Interior announced on Friday.
In a video posted on the ministry’s official Instagram account, Brigadier General Dr Al Salem Al Tunaiji provided an update on the situation in the emirates of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, including the announcement about the deaths.
A search is underway for a missing person, who is also an Asian national.
Homes and roads update
In the video, Brig Gen Al Tunjaiji added that field units are still carrying out evacuations in some of these areas. There are also shelters for some individuals whose homes were affected by the floods. Nearly 80 per cent of individuals whose residences were impacted have returned to their home in the past two days.
Meanwhile, some affected roads have been reopened. Work in underway to also soon reopen the only main road linking the emirate of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan city .