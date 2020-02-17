The gutted shop in the Bur Dubai temple lane Image Credit:

DUBAI: A shop in the temple complex of Bur Dubai caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday, leading to the area being closed to the public, Gulf News has learnt.

A family member of the owner of the shop, which sells novelty gift items, told Gulf News on Monday that the fire reportedly started in a shop on the opposite side but spread to this shop through a fibre glass roof.

“We received a call and rushed to the area by which time the shop was in flames and everything was destroyed,” she said.

The fire occurred in the wee hours of Monday

The flames were later brought under control by Civil Defence officials and there were no casualties.

Gopal Kookani, manager of the temple which is housed on the first floor, said, ”There was no fire in the temple. All employees here are safe and sound.”

He said the gutted shop was located in the narrow lane leading up to the temple.

“The reason for the fire is not known. Police have closed the lanes and bylanes in the area for the safety of the public,” he said, adding that he had been asked to report back in the evening.

A comment from Civil Defence is awaited.

The temple complex, which dates back to the 1950s, is a major tourist attraction in Dubai. Located on the banks of the Dubai Creek, the Hindu temple, initially conceived as a prayer hall, was built on the first floor of a row of shops selling a variety of novelty items.