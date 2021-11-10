Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai tweeted on Wednesday that the UAE had submitted a bid to host COP28 in 2023.
He tweeted, "The UAE has applied to host the 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), the largest global conference that brings together heads of state and government to discuss climate and environmental issues. Many countries have supported our applications, and we are looking forward to announcing being selected as the host country of the event within the next two days."
"The UAE will be ready for the global event if we won the right to host it."