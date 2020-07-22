Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday tweeted the first images recieved from Hope probe on its journey to Mars.
In a tweet Sheikh Mohammed said "We received the Hope probe's first sighting of its destination, Mars, after the spacecraft travelled one million km into space. Beyond the sky is where our dreams start."
Hope Probe reached its space orbit one hour after it took off from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Centre (TNSC) in the early hours of July 20, after two cancellations on July 15 and July 17 due to bad weather.
The first Arab interplanetary mission was sent to space at 1.58am on Monday aboard Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ H-IIA rocket. Hope Probe was successfully separated from the rocket at 2.55am; its solar panels were opened at 3am and were set to face the sun properly.