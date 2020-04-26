His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has recognised the efforts of local banks, companies, charities and volunteers that contributed to reducing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families and labour accommodations.

“A salute to Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar, Beit Al Khair Charity, Dar Al Ber Society, and Mohammed Bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, as well as to 12,000 volunteers and many others for their contributions to reducing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on families and labour accommodations," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.