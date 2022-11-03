Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday raised the Emirati flag marking the UAE Flag Day celebrated annually on November 3.
“Today, we hoisted the UAE flag along with a number of Emiratis representing part of our future. It is a day on which we consolidate the values of allegiance and loyalty in our generations and celebrate the symbol of our sovereignty and pride…a day on which we renew the pride in our unity and union. May Allah bless our flag, country and people,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.