His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: Next year, 2020, has been announced to be the year of getting ready for the UAE’s 50th Anniversary.

In a series of tweets His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai made the announcement and said: “Brothers and sisters. The UAE is approaching its fiftieth anniversary in 2021 and we want it to be the year of fresh-starts and new-beginnings,. We will celebrate our country’s 50th anniversary and launch into another fifty. We will get ready for that in 2020. Next year will be the year of preparation for great strides”.

In another tweet, Sheikh Mohammad added: “Today, we announce 2020 to be the Year of Getting Ready for UAE’s 50th Anniversary. We will develop our plans, projects and thinking. 50 years ago, our founding fathers designed our lives today. So, we want next year to design the future of generations to come in the next fifty years”.

He stressed that 2020 will be the year of making great strides in the economic sector, in education, in infrastructure, in the health sector and in the media. “We will convey the UAE story to the world. In 2020, we will build the future of the UAE, working as one team in the spirit of the union, in the spirit of Zayed and with a spirit that loves top positions and renaissance”.

“In 2020, we will work together, Emiratis and residents, in all sectors... We are united and we can change the equations. We can raise expectations... We want 2020’s atmosphere to be similar to that of in 1970 when our founding fathers and their teams were preparing to embark on a new stage and new life” the Vice President said.

He went on to say “I was there in 1970, the year of creating the union and will also be there in 2020, overseeing the team shaping the next fifty. There will be two committees. The first one will be chaired by Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed and will be tasked with mapping out the development plan of the next 50 years. The other committee will include Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed and Sheikha Mariam Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed to oversee the celebratory activities of the country’s Golden Jubilee”.

“We are one team working in one spirit. We are fully optimistic that we have a promising future ahead,” Sheikh Mohammed concluded.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also declared 2020 to be the year of getting ready for the country’s 50th anniversary.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Today, I launched with my brother Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid the biggest national strategy for next year 2020. It will be the year of getting ready for the UAE’s 50th anniversary. It will be a red-letter year, during which we will make great strides economically, socially and developmentally aiming to be the best in the world in fifty years”.

“Such a special year requires synergy of all societal efforts to drive and sustain development and achieve our aspirations for a better future. We derive our strength from our history, our founding fathers’ approach, and from the determination and resolve of Emirati people,” Sheikh Mohamed added.