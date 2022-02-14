Abu Dhabi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan On Monday arrived in Abu Dhabi on a two-day official visit to the UAE.
The Turkish President was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi
Erdogan and his accompanying delegation's was also received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs
Details to follow