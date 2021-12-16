Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, issued a decision appointing Bushra Abdullah Mohammed Al Mulla as director general of the Family Care Authority.
The authority was established on September 15 as per law issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promote family stability in Abu Dhabi.
It forms part of the Emirate’s Department of Community Development to support efforts aiming at forging strong family units and provide a standardised model for governing family cases.
The authority is tasked with assessing the needs of families in the capital and providing services to improve their quality of life. Its responsibilities include undertaking research into family care and proposing legislation aimed at bolstering family care services. The recently established body also aims to enhance awareness about the important role played by the family in society.