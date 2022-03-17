Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited the headquarters of the Dubai Autism Centre.
He was received by Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, Chairman of the Dubai Autism Centre, in the presence of Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, Director General of the Community Development Authority, Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Centre, and members of the Board of Directors.
Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai places the greatest priority on integrating people of determination into the fabric of society and providing them the highest quality of health, educational and cultural services. He said the leadership is committed to providing people of determination all the facilities and services needed to enable them to contribute equally to social and economic life and develop their talent and human potential.
He was briefed on the operations of the centre and the educational, psychological and rehabilitative programmes it provides to people diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, in accordance with the highest global standards and best practices. He was also briefed on the educational methodologies used to teach 115 students enrolled in the centre’s school system this year. During the visit, he toured the centre’s various facilities and met with the students and staff of each department.
Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim presented Sheikh Hamdan with a commemorative trophy. He thanked him for the visit and wished him continued success in his humanitarian endeavours.
In 2017, the Dubai Autism Centre moved to its new headquarters, which contains 34 classrooms, 22 motor therapy clinics, 18 speech and speech therapy clinics, three rooms specialised in sensory therapy, and a number of laboratories, facilities and medical clinics, all designed according to the latest specialised international standards, providing the appropriate educational environment for children with autism. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person’s life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 54 children is affected by ASD.