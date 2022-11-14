Dubai: Well-wishers in the UAE took to social media sites on Monday to wish Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on the occassion of his birthday.
Sheikh Hamdan, who is fondly known as Fazza, turned 40 on November 14. Sharing a sneak peek into his celebration, he shared two photographs of his twins, Sheikha and Rashid, holding birthday baloons to wish him.
He posted the pictures on his Instagram Stories.
Birthday wishes also poured in for Fazza, with his sisters, friends, and relatives also taking to Instagram to post stories. Some also shared rare childhood photos of the Dubai Crown Prince.
The Dubai Crown prince who has 14.9 million followers on Instagram shared videos of himself continuing to participate in the Dubai Fitness Challenge Day 17.