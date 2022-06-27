Sharjah: The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation has launched its humanitarian project ‘Jabr’, dedicated to supporting needy orphan families economically.
Through ‘Jabr’, the foundation contributes to securing an immediate response to any emergency situation faced by these needy families, such as outstanding rent, overdue electricity bills, debts that burden widows, providing basic household electrical appliances, in addition to healthcare support in the form of bearing treatment costs, surgeries and other medical expenses.
Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, director-general of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, said: “We announce the launch of the ‘Jabr’ project, which contributes significantly towards relieving the hardships of orphan families. Also, the foundation supports projects after thorough inspection of the obstacles faced by the families of orphans.