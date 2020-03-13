The funeral prayers will be performed for the deceased on Friday after prayer at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah. Image Credit: Gulf News

Sharjah: The Court of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has mourned the death of Shaikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Mohammad Al Qasimi who passed away on Friday.

The Ruler’s Court expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and Al Qawasims praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

The funeral prayers will be performed for the deceased on Friday after prayer at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah.