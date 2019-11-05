Sharjah

Culture plays a key role in ensuring the advancement of societies, with the aim of combating extraneous and obscurantist ideas, His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has said.

The Sharjah Ruler made these remarks on Tuesday morning during a meeting with the board members of the General Union of Arab Writers (GUAW) and the Emirates Writers Union (EWU) at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies.

He congratulated the members of the General Union of Arab Writers, for nominating Dr Alaa Abdul Hadi as Secretary General.

He also highlighted the cultural development witnessed in Europe during the eighteenth century and the so-called era of lights, stressing the significant role of Arab intellectuals and writers in promoting the Arabic culture. He expressed his pride in Arab intellectuals and writers and their efforts and contributions to the advancement of societies.

The attendees discussed a number of cultural topics and ways of promoting Arabic culture and intellectuals.

He also shed light on the efforts of the writers’ unions and several other cultural institutions in the Arab world, underscoring their role in providing various literary publications.

The meeting touched on the importance of cultural and civilisational communication between the Arab world and other countries, besides reviewing the cultural experiences of international institutions and bodies to benefit from them.

The meeting also discussed the role of media institutions, stressing on their impact in promoting culture.