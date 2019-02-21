Sharjah: The first edition of the Shaikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth was on Thursday launched by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The award is open to UAE residents of any nationality in the 13-18 age group.
Shaikh Sultan also presented the winners of the award’s preparatory edition with medals and certificates during a ceremony at Al Bade’a Palace.
The award’s preparatory edition featured around 66 members from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and Sharjah Youth, 47 of whom made it to the finals.
The award carries three levels of recognition — gold, silver and bronze. Its sections include volunteering, adventure, skills and hobbies. In order to register for one or more sections, applicants must complete a set number of hours in a particular activity. When the required hours are completed, they can register and upload documents and videos showcasing their achievements on personal accounts that they can create on the award’s website.
For example, those who register for the ‘Adventure’ section need to devote a certain number of hours to a variety of adventure-based activities such as camping and mountain climbing.
In the ‘Volunteering’ section, applicants can choose a type of volunteering activity with the objective of creating social value. In the ‘Skills’ section, they can pick a skill they wish to develop from an approved list on the award’s website, while in ‘Hobbies’, they can select one from an approved list and document their journey in developing it through a short video.
To earn a gold medal, applicants must have 40 hours of volunteering, a five-day, four-night adventure, 40 hours of skill development and showcase a hobby in a 5-10 minute video. For a silver, applicants must have 30 hours of volunteering, a four-day, three-night adventure, spend 30 hours on developing a skill, and showcase a hobby in a 5-10 minute video. For a bronze, applicants must have 20 hours of volunteering and a three-day, two-night adventure.