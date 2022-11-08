Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed to provide a grant to restore the Gibran Museum in the Lebanese town of Bsharri.
The museum displays the biography of the international writer and philosopher Gibran Khalil Gibran and highlights his literary and artistic biography.
Sharjah Ruler directed to restore the museum to preserve the collections and renovate the art pieces such as photographs, manuscripts, tools, books, and paintings, in addition to providing it with the latest museum display techniques.
The five-year grant comes within the framework of a series of initiatives by the Ruler of Sharjah to appreciate cultural symbols in the region and the world, and to sponsor institutions that carry noble values.
The grant spending
The Gibran Museum Committee revealed that the grant of the Ruler of Sharjah will be spent on: printing a selection of Gibran Khalil Gibran’s books, namely: “The Prophet,” “Broken Wings,” “The Twenty Drawings,”, “Turn the Pages,” and “The Final Dwelling,” and a documentary film.
In 2021, Sheikh Sultan had inaugurated the exhibition “A View of the Soul”, which was organised by the “House of Wisdom” in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Gibran National Committee and the Gibran Museum.
The officials of the Gibran Khalil Gibran Museum valued the honour of Sheikh Sultan, and stressed that such efforts are not strange to His Highness, who is a symbol and a leader in the world in supporting culture and intellectuals, and protecting the legacy of cultural institutions.