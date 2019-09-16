Dubai: An Emirati woman will soon get a job following the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah - a news report stated on Monday.
The woman, identified as 'Umm Omar', reportedly called in on a 'Direct Line' ['Al Khat Al Mubasher'] programme aired on Sharjah Television and Radio, to complain that she lost her job due to 'insufficient' skills.
Sheikh Dr. Sultan then issued instructions to authorities concerned to appoint the woman in a job that fit her potential and her skills.