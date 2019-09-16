She had called in on a 'direct line' programme

Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: An Emirati woman will soon get a job following the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah - a news report stated on Monday.

The woman, identified as 'Umm Omar', reportedly called in on a 'Direct Line' ['Al Khat Al Mubasher'] programme aired on Sharjah Television and Radio, to complain that she lost her job due to 'insufficient' skills.